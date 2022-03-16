Why Stoneco Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Stoneco (NASDAQ: STNE) are making big gains today. The Brazilian fintech's share price was up roughly 9.3% as of 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Officials from both Russia and Ukraine made comments today that pointed toward progress on negotiations that could end the war in Ukraine, and the development is creating positive momentum for stocks. Stoneco's share price also appears to be getting a boost from investor expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a relatively temperate approach to raising interest rates.

So what

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia said today that proposals being discussed in negotiations with Ukraine had brought the two sides close to an agreement. If a compromise is reached and Russia ceases its invasion of Ukraine, that could create more bullish momentum for Stoneco and other stocks, but investors should keep in mind that the situation remains fraught.

The Fed is also set to conduct its first meeting of the year today, and it's widely expected that the U.S. central banking organization will announce its first hike to lending rates since 2018. Investors have been fretting the possibility of dramatic rate hikes this year, and selling out of stocks as a result, but positive momentum for the broader market today suggests investors could be banking on a relatively mild increase to be announced today.

Now what

Stoneco is scheduled to publish its fourth-quarter earnings results after the market closes on Thursday. The company was originally set to publish its results on March 10, but it announced through a press release that the performance update was being delayed slightly.

The company doesn't normally provide guidance, so investors are being left to wonder whether the delay is indicative of a negative development, a positive catalyst such as potential acquisition news, or something largely immaterial to stock performance. Stoneco now has a market capitalization of roughly $2.8 billion and is valued at approximately 1.8 times this year's expected sales and 23 times expected earnings.

10 stocks we like better than Stoneco LTD

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stoneco LTD wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Noonan owns Stoneco LTD. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Stoneco LTD. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.