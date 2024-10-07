Why StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) ending at $11.17, denoting a -1.41% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had 0% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.32, showcasing a 18.52% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $594.78 million, indicating a 7.56% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.21 per share and a revenue of $2.42 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.74% and +0.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for StoneCo Ltd. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.64% higher. StoneCo Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that StoneCo Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.53 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that STNE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STNE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

