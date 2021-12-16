Why Stocks Jumped When Powell Confirmed Tapering and Rate Hikes

Yesterday morning, the Former Chair of the Dallas Fed, Richard Fisher, appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box. He made several interesting points in the interview, but for me the most intriguing came at the end, when he talked about what to watch for in the body language of Jerome Powell during his press conference yesterday. He told us to focus on Powell’s eyes as he talked on any subject. If they were looking down, he was referring to prepared remarks, trying to stay on script. If he was looking straight at the camera, what he was saying was heartfelt and didn’t need any prompts.

Interestingly, Jay Powell told us yesterday that, when it comes to "tapering" bond purchases then subsequently raising rates, "...omicron doesn't really have much to do with that." When he said that, he was looking straight out at the audience of journalists and into the camera. If Fisher is right, then that is a view that Powell holds himself, and feels confident in. We already know from the persistence of the word “transient” when it comes to inflation that when Powell is convinced of something he tends to stay convinced, even should contrary evidence start to pile up, So, it seems that tapering and rate hikes are coming, almost whatever happens over the next few months.

One might think that a market that has been handed so much cash for so long would react badly to the idea of ending the liquidity infusions, but early indications are that the opposite is true. The S&P 500 E-Mini Futures contract (ES) jumped when the FOMC statement was released yesterday and pushed even higher as Powell was earnestly telling us that, now that he has changed his mind, he will pursue the new policy with the kind of fervor that only a convert can muster.

So, why is that?

In the past I would have said that it was because the market abhorred uncertainty above all else and, now that the way forward is clear, we can all keep calm and buy on. However, we were all disabused of the notion that uncertainty is a negative from 2017 to 2020, when stocks soared during the most chaotic and uncertain Presidential administration in living memory, a period during which the My Pillow guy became a trusted economic advisor. Clearly, uncertainty is no longer a problem for traders and investors.

This time around, a positive reaction to what is clearly bad news for the market in some ways is more about a kind of recency bias amongst traders than anything. The threat to high asset prices that comes from a reduction of liquidity provided by the Fed is old news. It was clear last month that Jay Powell had had an epiphany when he testified before Congress that Covid was still a risk, but the inflation was a bigger one. Traders and investors were reminded at that point that all good things, including free money, must come to an end, and have priced that in since.

What had been concerning them for the last week or so (an eternity in the eyes of any desk or floor trader, I can assure you) was omicron. Its rapid spread had them worried, not of the disease itself, but of an economic slowdown or, God forbid, shutdowns in response. Powell’s assertion that so far, it seemed to cause only mild infection in the vaccinated so wouldn’t deter him from tapering and rate hikes was therefore reassuring. The policy change may have a negative impact in the long-term as liquidity dries up, but for now, the Chair of the Fed just said that omicron "doesn’t really have much to do with" the FOMC’s view of the economic future, and that put traders’ minds at ease.

What happened in the stock market yesterday was the kind of “sell the rumor, buy the fact” occurrence that traders know very well, but there was more to it than that. A learned and undoubtedly smart man, whose position suggests he is one of the foremost experts on the U.S. economy in the world, just told us all that he isn’t worried about the thing that is most worrying to traders right now. That is just one man’s view, of course, and the view of a man who just recently did a complete U-turn on a central policy point, but it is still reassuring, and was enough to prompt what is basically a relief rally.

