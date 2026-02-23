Why Stock-Split Stock Texas Pacific Land Corporation Beat the Market Today

Key Points

One analyst boosted his price target on the company to $639 per share.

He based this on its potential to tap into a monster tech industry trend.

On a trading day where the bears largely had their way, Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) stock landed in the black on Monday. Its share price closed 0.6% higher, thanks in no small part to an analyst price target increase, which looked impressive next to the S&P 500 index's more than 1% decline.

The new "black gold"

Texas Pacific, which is basically a landlord with vast holdings in the oil-rich Permian Basin, is now worth $639 per share, according to KeyBanc's Tim Rezvan. That's quite a change from the pundit's preceding level, which was $350. In making the adjustment, Rezvan held fast to his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on Texas Pacific's equity.

According to reports, the analyst was particularly encouraged by the scope for building out power generation and/or data center facilities on Texas Pacific's land. Such facilities need considerable space, which the company has in abundance. Rezvan believes it is also very well positioned to draw on land and water assets that will feed these kinds of plants.

The data center segment, in particular, is white-hot these days, as such facilities are being built (or retrofitted) to meet the relatively high resource demands of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

A true 21st century land baron

The Keybanc pundit also opined that, these days, this kind of opportunity is becoming more of a "when" than an "if" for Texas Pacific. While the company is sure to continue making the bulk of its revenue from its traditional energy industry tenant base, this is quite a juicy opportunity I'd imagine it'll eagerly capitalize upon.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.