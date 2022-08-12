Why Stitch Fix Stock Jumped This Week

What happened

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) outperformed a rising market this week, as the stock jumped 13% through Thursday trading compared to a 1.5% increase in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally wasn't driven by any specific news from the company, and Stitch Fix stock remains down by over 60% so far in 2022. However, the move higher underscores how quickly shares might rebound if sentiment shifts on this beaten-down stock.

So what

There were a few encouraging developments this week that, while not specific to Stitch Fix's business, might mean that investors were too hasty in abandoning this apparel stock through most of 2022. Inflation trends are slowing and the job market remains healthy, reducing the risk of a recession. And the job market continues to show historically low levels of unemployment.

These trends helped spark a rally in the stock market over the last few weeks, and many of the hardest-hit stocks, like Stitch Fix, benefited disproportionately from the rebound.

Now what

Stitch Fix still faces major hurdles in fixing its business. Management is laying off employees and slashing costs after net losses expanded in recent months. Stich Fix isn't growing its user base at a quick enough level, and it hasn't found an efficient way to market to potential customers in today's digital media environment.

Sales are expected to fall by as much as 15% this quarter, executives said in early June, meaning the company is far from reestablishing itself as a reliable growth stock. Yet there's a case to be made that the stock's sell-off went too far in reducing Stitch Fix's market capitalization to below $800 million from its peak of over $9 billion in earlier phases of the pandemic.

Stitch Fix's finances and growth prospects are worse today than they appeared back then. However, the company still enjoys a strong connection with many apparel fans. If the e-commerce specialist can add more value in those relationships, while finding a better way to capture new clients, then the stock might extend its recovery deeper into 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Stitch Fix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stitch Fix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.