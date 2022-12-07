Why Stitch Fix Popped and Dropped on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) were all over the map on Wednesday, climbing as much as 16.3% in early trading, dropping 6.8%, and now trading up 0.5% at noon EST. Fiscal first-quarter earnings were reported after the market closed on Tuesday, and investors don't quite know what to do with this stock.

So what

Revenue fell 22% in the quarter to $455.6 million, and the net loss was $55.9 million, or $0.50 per share. Guidance for the fiscal second quarter, which would include the holiday season, is for $410 million to $420 million in revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of negative $5 million to positive $5 million.

If you squint, financials are expected to get slightly better given the $7.4 million adjusted EBITDA loss in the fiscal first quarter. But the company will still be losing money, and there's no clear turnaround in sight.

Now what

Stitch Fix looks like it's fundamentally broken as a company, losing customers and not being able to sell retail products for a profit in what's supposed to be a very profitable segment. Based on today's reaction, the market doesn't quite know what to do with the stock either. It's not often you have a big move higher only to plunge within hours of the market opening.

Given the mounting losses and lack of a clear direction for the business, this is a stock I'm staying out of. The risk is high, and I don't see much of a reward on the horizon.

10 stocks we like better than Stitch Fix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stitch Fix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.