Why Stifel Financial (SF) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Stifel Financial in Focus

Headquartered in St. Louis, Stifel Financial (SF) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 7.1% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.42 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.27%. In comparison, the Financial - Investment Bank industry's yield is 0.39%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.59%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.68 is up 16.7% from last year. Stifel Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 40.53%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Stifel's current payout ratio is 31%, meaning it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

SF is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $6.94 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 48.29%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that SF is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

