Why Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ending at $119.33, denoting a +1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the civil construction company had lost 2.54% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.47, signifying a 15.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sterling Infrastructure presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.79 for its industry.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.