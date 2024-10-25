Why Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) standing at $150.66, reflecting a -1.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 5.16% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $599.9 million, indicating a 7.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

STRL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.62% and +9.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.12. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.17.

We can additionally observe that STRL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STRL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

