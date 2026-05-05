Why Sterling Infrastructure Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Sterling Infrastructure's Q1 sale and earnings far exceeded Wall Street's targets.

The company also issued forward guidance suggesting that strong growth is poised to continue.

10 stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure ›

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ: STRL) stock is having a banner day in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price was up 51.9% as of 3:45 p.m. ET.

After the market closed yesterday, Sterling published its first-quarter results and reported performance that beat Wall Street's forecast. Sweetening the pot, the company issued very strong forward guidance.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Sterling just posted big Q1 beats

Sterling's Q1 sales and earnings performance dramatically exceeded Wall Street's targets. The business managed non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $3.59 on sales of $825.7 million. Adjusted earnings came in $1.40 per share better than the average analyst estimate, and sales topped expectations by roughly $233.7 million. The company's sales and earnings beats were massive, and management guided for more strong performance in the near term.

Sterling is on a roll

Along with its stellar Q1 report, Sterling issued new full-year guidance -- and the updated trajectory has investors feeling very bullish. The company now expects full-year sales to be between $3.7 billion and $3.8 billion -- a target range that far exceeded the average analyst estimate's call for sales of $3.14 billion in the period.

Adjusted earnings per share are now projected to be between $18.4 and $19.05 -- crushing the average Wall Street target's call for adjusted earnings of $13.83 per share for the year. The company's Q1 performance and new forward guidance have reshaped the performance outlook for the stock, and investors are snatching up shares today in response to the strengthening growth story.

Should you buy stock in Sterling Infrastructure right now?

Before you buy stock in Sterling Infrastructure, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sterling Infrastructure wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.