Why the StereoLabs Buyout Could Unlock Ouster's Next Growth Phase

Ouster, Inc. OUST has long been known as a lidar company. But the StereoLabs acquisition has transformed it from a hardware vendor to an end-to-end perception platform.

For years, Ouster built its business around lidar sensors— critical hardware for robotics, autonomous systems, and industrial automation. But lidar alone is a narrow competitive position. The physical AI market doesn't just need sensors. It needs sensors, cameras, compute, fusion software, and AI models working together. Ouster is now building toward owning that entire stack.

Ouster Builds a Complete Perception Platform

The StereoLabs acquisition has enabled Ouster to offer a more complete solution. Ouster now combines digital lidar, stereo cameras, AI compute, perception software, and AI models under one platform.

The technologies are complementary. Lidar measures distance accurately in difficult environments. Cameras deliver rich visual detail. Together, they produce a more complete picture of the physical world than either achieves alone. Customers get pre-synchronized, pre-calibrated outputs out of the box— removing weeks of integration work and making switching costs real.

As robotics and autonomous systems become more sophisticated, customers want integrated solutions rather than piecing together technologies from multiple providers. Ouster is now better positioned to meet that demand.

StereoLabs Buyout Expands OUST Beyond Lidar

StereoLabs has shipped more than 90,000 cameras to more than 10,000 customers across robotics, industrial automation and smart infrastructure. The company also brings an established developer ecosystem that actively builds applications using its technology. This gives Ouster access to new customer relationships while expanding its presence in fast-growing areas such as humanoid robotics, AI-powered industrial automation, and machine vision.

Many of these applications require both vision and lidar. Instead of competing only for lidar budget, Ouster can now capture a larger share of what customers spend— increasing average deal sizes and creating cross-sell opportunities across the combined installed base.

How the Deal Boosts OUST’s Software Capabilities

The acquisition has broadened Ouster's software exposure. Hardware remains essential, but software typically carries higher margins and can create stronger customer relationships. StereoLabs brings perception software, AI vision expertise, and years of investment in AI model development. These capabilities should help Ouster accelerate product development while enhancing the value of its hardware offerings.

Supporting OUST’s Path to Profitability

StereoLabs was already generating revenue and operating profitably before the deal closed. The company generated approximately $16 million in revenues during 2025 and was EBITDA positive. That matters because Ouster is focused on improving profitability while maintaining growth. Adding a profitable business helps strengthen the company's financial profile rather than creating another cash-consuming investment.

How Peers Are Playing It Differently

Ouster isn't the only lidar company chasing the physical AI opportunity — but it's the only one that's moved to own the full stack through acquisition.

Aeva Technologies AEVA is doubling down on its hardware edge, securing automotive production contracts and landing a reference design win with NVIDIA’s DRIVE Hyperion platform. Its bet is that superior 4D lidar technology — which detects velocity and position simultaneously— wins on specs alone. Innoviz Technologies INVZ is taking a partnership route, integrating its sensors into third-party AI software platforms like Vueron's rather than building perception software in-house.

While both Aeva and Innoviz are riding on their strategies, neither gives those companies the pricing power, switching costs, or cross-sell leverage that a unified platform creates. With the StereoLabs buyout, Ouster has evolved into a broader sensing and perception platform company. In a market that is fast-moving from simple automation toward physical AI, that positioning is worth paying attention to.

OUST’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Ouster have surged nearly 83% year to date.

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From a valuation standpoint, Ouster trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of more than 9.63, well above the industry average. OUST carries a Value Score of F.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ouster’s loss per share has been revised over the past 60 days.

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OUST stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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