Why Stellantis (STLA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Stellantis (STLA) closed at $9.80, marking a -4.95% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.

Shares of the automaker have appreciated by 4.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.1%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Stellantis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 29, 2025.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $180.11 billion, which would represent changes of -26.87% and -12.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Stellantis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Stellantis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.62.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, finds itself in the bottom 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.