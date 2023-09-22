News & Insights

Markets
SCS

Why Steelcase Stock Popped 21.3% This Week

September 22, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Steve Symington for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) are up 19.6% this week as of 3:10 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the furniture manufacturer announced better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results.

So what

To be sure, Steelcase stock popped more than 16% on Wednesday alone after the company's earnings release hit the wires. For its fiscal Q2 ended Aug. 25, 2023, revenue declined 1% year over year to $854.6 million, translating to a 35.3% increase in earnings to $0.23 per share. Adjusted for one-time items such as restructuring costs, Steelcase's (non-GAAP) earnings rose nearly 48% year over year to $0.31 per share.

Analysts, on average, were only expecting adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue closer to $829 million.

Steelcase CEO Sara Armbruster credited the revenue and earnings beats to both pricing power and improvements in the company's order fulfillment patterns.

Now what

Looking ahead to the current fiscal Q3, Steelcase expects adjusted earnings per share of between $0.23 and $0.27 (up from $0.20 per share a year earlier), with revenue ranging from $780 million to $805 million (down 3% to 6% year over year). Here again, both ranges were well above analysts' consensus estimates for fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.19 per share on revenue of $819 million.

In the end, this was a solid beat followed by encouraging forward guidance. Steelcase stock is simply responding in kind.

10 stocks we like better than Steelcase
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Steelcase wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 18, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.