Why Steel Dynamics Stock Is Up Today

What happened

A planned share buyback by Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) has at least one Wall Street analyst upbeat on the company's outlook, and his optimism is spreading to investors. Shares of the steel manufacturer traded up as much as 6.4% on Monday after the analyst boosted his price target on the stock.

So what

Steel Dynamics has been a solid performer in 2022, with the shares up more than 60% despite energy headwinds and questions about the health of the broader economy. The company appears confident that it has what it takes to navigate the current environment, last week announcing a new $1.5 billion share buyback.

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano notes that the buyback comes at a tricky moment for steel producers, with demand in doubt due to a slowing economy and higher capital expenditures on the horizon. Gagliano wrote that the decision is an indication that Steel Dynamics has ample cash on hand and expects to remain free cash flow-positive in the coming years.

Gagliano raised his price target on the stock to $100, from $89, and kept his market perform rating on the shares.

Now what

The analyst believes the buyback is a positive signal that Steel Dynamics' strategy of balanced capital return to shareholders can continue no matter what potential economic storm clouds are on the horizon. That's good news for investors, who in the past have tended to try to trade in and out of what has historically been a cyclical business.

Demand for steel is likely to continue to ebb and flow with the strength of the economy, but Steel Dynamics, like Nucor, is part of a new generation of steel producers that have rewarded shareholders throughout the cycle. Coming off the buyback announcement, investors are warming to Steel Dynamics' opportunities up ahead.

