Why Starbucks Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) were skyrocketing this week after the coffee giant stunned investors by dumping CEO Laxman Narasimhan just 17 months into his tenure and naming Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) CEO Brian Niccol as its next leader.

Niccol is highly regarded for arriving at Chipotle when the business was still crushed by the E. coli crisis and leading a successful turnaround. The stock has been up roughly 800% since then.

Starbucks investors are clearly hoping Niccol can work some of the same magic on the ailing coffee chain. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Starbucks shares were up 25.4% as of 12:25 p.m. ET for the week.

Starbucks' big move

Narasimhan's departure wasn't a total surprise. Starbucks' business is flailing after two straight quarters of falling comparable sales and declining profits. The departed CEO had been roundly panned by investors, including Founder Howard Schultz, especially after an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, in which he pooh-poohed the idea that the brand was losing customers.

The surge in the stock likely has more to do with Niccol's arrival. Niccol brings a stellar reputation as a turnaround specialist to Starbucks and hands-on restaurant experience, something Narasimhan did not have.

Wall Street roundly cheered the move. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to a buy and called the decision a "home run hire," while TD Cowen also upgraded the coffee stock to a buy, calling it a "hall of fame" CEO hire.

What's next for Starbucks

Turning the business around isn't going to be easy, as Starbucks has been hit with complaints over slow service and a change in its brewing methods in the U.S. In China, it's facing rising competition from lower-priced alternatives. However, there are certainly improvements that can be made.

A recovery for Starbucks is likely to take years, but putting Niccol in charge is a good first step. He's set to take over on Sept. 9.

Should you invest $1,000 in Starbucks right now?

Before you buy stock in Starbucks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Starbucks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $723,545!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2024 $52 puts on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.