Why Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Reacted the Way It Did After Good Earnings

This morning, we were treated to an example of something that is probably the most puzzling and confusing thing about markets for those who are new to investing, and for even for those who have been at it a few years too. Starbucks (SBUX) released Q1 earnings that beat on every level: EPS of $0.74 versus estimates for $0.65, revenue of $8.72 billion versus forecasts for $8.4 billion and larger than expected increases in same store sales. And yet the stock is struggling in the premarket, down more than five percent from yesterday’s close as I write.

The obvious question is: Why? After all, isn’t the price of a stock supposed to reflect the fundamentals of a company’s performance, and aren’t these numbers good, great even? Well, yes, but there are other factors at play, too.

Usually, when a stock reacts to earnings or other news in a way that seems to make no sense, it is because you have missed something. It may be an announcement contained in the report that isn’t directly about either the previous quarter’s results or the guidance, or it may be as simple as a beat on EPS coming on lower than expected revenue. The most common reason for a drop on an earnings beat is lowered forward guidance, but that doesn’t apply here either.

That had the financial media struggling for an explanation this morning, but the explanations typically made even less sense than the move itself. In this piece on CNBC.com, for example, it is dealt with in one sentence: "However, shares fell 5.6% in extended trading after executives reaffirmed its full fiscal-year outlook." Is reaffirmation of guidance for double digit year-on-year growth in a time when the market is worried about a recession a negative? Of course not, so what is going on?

This is a classic example of something that I have pointed out here before -- often, the market reaction to a news release has little to do with the news itself. Rather it is self-referential, with the market moving based on the market. That may be a reaction to prior positioning or overall sentiment. Or, sometimes both, as it is here. That is best explained by a one-month chart comparing SBUX (blue line mountain chart) with the S&P 500 tracking ETF, SPY (green line).

SBUX has been on a tear, gaining nearly ten percent over the last month, whereas the market overall has been moribund at best, indicating fears of a recession as the Fed continues to hike rates. A combination of those two things explains why SBUX reacted negatively this morning, despite a great earnings report.

First, the strong buying of Starbucks stock over the last month reflected a growing feeling among traders that there would be good Q1 earnings from the company, and probably raised guidance. The Chinese economy, which has a big influence on Starbucks earnings, is recovering quickly, and there has been growing evidence so far this earnings season that sales in aspirational and luxury consumer products are holding up well. As a result, many positioned themselves long SBUX going into the release, resulting in a post-earnings market with a lot of traders looking to sell and take a profit but very few potential buyers left. A classic case of "buy the rumor, sell the fact."

Then there is an overall pessimism about that resilience by consumers if the Fed continues to hike rates. We will find out more about that today when the Fed releases their decision, but the consensus view is that they will raise the target rate again by 25 basis points to 5-5.25%. That would be the highest since 2006 and put rates at a level that seems almost designed to produce at least a mild recession.

So, we have a combination of a single-stock market that is already long SBUX and looking to sell when the report is released and a negative sentiment about macro factors. Given those two things, a drop in SBUX this morning is really no surprise at all, regardless of what the actual numbers were.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.