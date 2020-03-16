Why Starbucks Is Offering Its Employees Therapy Now

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced on Monday an added benefit for its cafe employees and their eligible family members. The coffee giant will now provide up to 20 therapy sessions per year as part of an expanded mental health initiative.

The move, having been in the works for months, wasn't spurred by increasing anxiety around the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Still, it was announced in the same week as Starbucks' new at-home pay benefit for employees who decide to self-quarantine because of sickness or potential exposure.

Image source: Getty Images.

The restaurant chain has also just announced that its U.S. stores are moving to a "to-go" operating model that will limit social interactions overall. Many cafes located in high-traffic areas like malls and universities are already temporarily closed and those numbers could rise as the virus impacts different communities.

A Starbucks executive said in an interview with Fast Company that the company has been working to improve access to mental health tools for its employees. "We have a responsibility to continue to care for and support our Starbucks partners," he said. "They are the heartbeat of Starbucks."

The therapy program will launch on April 6 and will be available online and through in-person sessions.

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Starbucks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Starbucks. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.