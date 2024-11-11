Why Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the latest trading day at $20.33, indicating a +1.14% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.06%.

The the stock of shipping company has fallen by 4.51% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 19, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.71, reflecting a 108.82% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $342.34 million, indicating a 53.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.22% and +37.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.27% lower within the past month. Currently, Star Bulk Carriers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.13 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 202, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.