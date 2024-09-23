Why Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) standing at $21.66, reflecting a +0.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.15%.

Shares of the shipping company have appreciated by 1.7% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $344.28 million, up 54.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $1.35 billion, demonstrating changes of +83.7% and +41.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.32% lower. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.09, so one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.