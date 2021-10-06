Why Standard Lithium Stock Jumped 58% in September

What happened

Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) stunned the market in September, its shares gaining an astounding 57.6% in the month according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. With those gains, the lithium stock didn't just deliver its best month in 2021 so far but is now up a staggering 241% this year.

Standard Lithium shares jumped double digits on the very first trading day of September after the company announced the installation of a lithium carbonate plant at its flagship lithium brine project, the Lanxess project, near El Dorado, Arkansas.

It's a milestone, as Standard Lithium says the installation and wet commissioning of the plant means it is closer to operating the brine-to-carbonate plant at full capacity to produce highest-purity (99.9%) battery-grade lithium compounds for use in the lithium-ion batteries that go into electric vehicles. As that'll eventually be Standard Lithium's bread and butter, the development spurred heavy investor interest in the lithium stock.

Later in September, Standard Lithium shares jolted even higher after its CEO Robert Mintak appeared on CNBC's Mad Money with Jim Cramer and spoke about how the geographic location of the company's flagship project should allow it to exploit opportunities not just in the electric vehicle market in the U.S. but in Europe as well given its proximity to the Gulf Coast.

The Smackover brine region of south Arkansas, which houses Standard Lithium's project, is known to have among the richest lithium resources in the world, and Standard Lithium has smartly partnered with Germany-based chemical company Lanxess and Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) to build its first lithium project in the region.

Under its agreement with Tetra Technologies, Standard Lithium has acquired the rights to explore, produce, and extract brine from the former's brine leases in the region. Its agreement with Lanxess, on the other hand, allows Standard Lithium to extract lithium from the brine produced as a by-product at Lanxess' three bromine plants already operating in the region. Lanxess has a 70% stake in the joint venture, which is why Standard Lithium's flagship project is called the Lanxess project.

Standard Lithium is using a patent-pending technology called LiSTR to directly extract lithium from brine and claims the process could reduce the extraction time to just hours. The traditional water-evaporation extraction method takes almost a year.

It sounds like a promising technology, and the fact that Standard Lithium has already secured access to Tetra's brine-rich resources and Lanxess' ready infrastructure and expertise makes it an intriguing lithium stock. That said, remember that Standard Lithium could still be years away from commercial production but that the stock has already crossed $1 billion in market capitalization. If you find that a risky proposition, you might want to consider another lithium stock already leading in the electric vehicle space.

