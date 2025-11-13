Why Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Standard Chartered PLC, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.34 per share, which is a change of +21.4% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Standard Chartered compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 70%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $2.25 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +37.2%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Standard Chartered versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 10.29% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Standard Chartered earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Standard Chartered shares have added 12.6% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

