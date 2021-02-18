Markets
STMP

Why Stamps.com's Stock Dropped 19.5% on Thursday

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) fell as much as 19.5% in trading on Thursday after announcing fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. Some of those losses were clawed back late in the day, but shares still lost 15.6% at the close of the market.

So what

Revenue jumped 28% versus a year ago to $206 million, and net income rose 129% to $46.5 million, or $2.36 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $4.13 per share, up 95% from a year ago. Analysts were only expecting $189 million in revenue and $2.62 per share in earnings on an adjusted basis, so it wasn't Q4 results that disappointed investors.

Stack of boxes in front of a residential front door.

Image source: Getty Images.

What was concerning is that the jump in revenue and earnings might not last. Management said there was "substantial uncertainty in 2021" as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. That may result in less e-commerce shopping, which would hurt results.

Now what

Management didn't say that Stamps.com's business would suffer in 2021, just that results may not be predictable given the likely change in consumer behavior as the economy opens up. But it's worth keeping an eye on the company's performance as an indicator of e-commerce activity overall. This could be an indicator that shopping from home may slow down dramatically this year.

10 stocks we like better than Stamps.com
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stamps.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stamps.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STMP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More