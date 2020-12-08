Why Stamps.com Stock Lost 16% in November

What happened

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) shareholders lost ground to a surging market in November. The stock fell 16% compared to the 11% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The loss didn't put much of dent in wider gains, though, and shares remain higher by over 100% so far in 2020.

Investors have been more attracted to Stamps.com's business due to COVID-19's positive impact on e-commerce demand. That lift was clear in the earnings report the company issued in early November, which paired soaring sales growth with spiking profitability.

However, investors quickly turned their attention to worries around an approaching slowdown now that vaccines are starting to be distributed. The end of the pandemic's threat will no doubt erase some of the recent market share gains that Stamps.com has enjoyed.

There's no evidence of that coming slowdown, yet. In fact, CEO Ken McBride and his team last month raised their full-year outlook on both the top and bottom lines. That's why investors who liked the growth stock before November's earnings report should consider holding on through the latest share price volatility.

