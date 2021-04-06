Why Stable Road Acquisition Stock Fell 19.9% in March

What happened

Shares of Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) dipped 19.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The space-focused special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) valuation fell amid a broader pullback for growth-dependent tech stocks.

SRAC data by YCharts

Stable Road Acquisition announced in October that it would be taking space and satellite services company Momentus public through a merger, and enthusiasm for the emerging industry's potential helped push the SPAC's share price to a record $29.18 per share in February. Following subsequent sell-offs for speculative growth stocks, the stock now trades off 57% from its lifetime high despite also being up 32% over the last year.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Momentus is still a very young business. As of Sept. 30, the company reported having customer contracts that would generate about $90 million in sales over the next several years. However, the company notes that the global space economy is set to grow from $415 billion in 2020 to $1.4 trillion in 2030, and it sees opportunities to provide in-space transportation, satellite-as-a-service, and in-orbit services. With valuations for growth-dependent tech stocks pulling back last month, it's not surprising that Stable Road Acquisition's share price lost some ground.

Now what

Stable Road stock has slipped lower early in April's trading. The company's share price is down about 2% in the month so far.

SRAC data by YCharts

Stable Road is set to merge with Momentus in a deal valuing the combined company at $1.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the near future, and the combined company will begin operating under the Momentus name and trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol MNTS.

Momentus is an early mover in a market that has big growth potential, but investors should keep in mind that the company's outlook remains very speculative at this point. Excitement surrounding space stocks could help Momentus soar following its upcoming public listing, but the company is already on track to hit the market with a highly growth dependent valuation, and there's not a lot of visibility on how the business will perform.

10 stocks we like better than Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stable Road Acquisition Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.