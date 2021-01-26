Markets
Why STAAR Surgical and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stocks Jumped Today

Prosper Junior Bakiny The Motley Fool
What happened?

Tuesday is shaping up to be a good day for shareholders of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA), which manufactures implantable lenses, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE: PBH), which markets over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. As of 1:30 p.m. EST today, STAAR Surgical stock was up by 14.7%, while Prestige Consumer's stock was up by 7.7%. The catalyst was recently announced changes to two market indexes involving both companies.

So what

Starting on Jan. 29, STAAR Surgical will replace Prestige Consumer in the S&P MidCap 400, an index that tracks 400 mid-cap companies in the U.S. equity market. It is one of the most widely followed mid-cap indexes, and eligibility requirements include a certain level of liquidity and financial viability. Meanwhile, on the same day, Prestige Consumer will take the place of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE: FBM) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

While changes to more-famous indexes such as the S&P 500 tend to attract more attention, new additions to smaller ones like the S&P SmallCap 600 and the S&P MidCap 400 can also generate some excitement among investors, and that seems to be what's happening today with STAAR Surgical and Prestige Consumer.

Now what

For long-term investors, these changes mean little in the grand scheme of things, and so does the boost that STAAR Surgical and Prestige Consumer are experiencing as a result. The important thing to focus on is the prospects of both these healthcare companies.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends STAAR Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

