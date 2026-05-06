Why SSR Mining Stock Surged 20% Today

Key Points

SSR Mining's latest numbers point to a fundamentally stronger and more resilient business.

The gold miner is about to sell a risky mine for $1.5 billion in cash.

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Shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) are surging today, trading 15% higher as of 1 p.m. ET Wednesday after jumping 20% earlier in the day. A blockbuster quarter and a major business move are resetting expectations for the gold stock. Here's why this rally could still have legs.

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The big numbers that sent SSR Mining stock soaring

SSR Mining just posted a blowout first quarter, with earnings nearly tripling year over year to $1.15 per share on 84% revenue growth.

While a 10% rise in gold production boosted its top line, a surge in its average realized gold price to $4,770 per ounce from only $2,935 per ounce a year ago amplified those numbers. That high selling price flowed straight into margins.

SSR Mining's balance sheet is now in its strongest shape ever, with no meaningful long-term debt and more than $600 million in cash. The gold miner generated $211 million in free cash flow on net income of $252.5 million, while also returning $300 million to shareholders through stock buybacks.

That cash balance is all set to rise by another $1.5 billion when SSR Mining sells its 80% stake in the Copler mine in Turkey by the third quarter. With Copler suspended since 2024 following a fatal accident, disposing of the asset marks a decisive step toward derisking the portfolio and reallocating capital to better growth opportunities.

What are SSR Mining's prospects?

Copler had long been a major overhang on SSR Mining, forcing the company to suspend its dividend and pause share repurchases following the fatal landslide at the mine.

With the recent completion of its $300 million buyback program and Copler now set to be monetized, SSR Mining is finally turning the page on that chapter. Management's near-term priority is clear: close the sale, get that $1.5 billion into the bank, and then evaluate the most value-accretive use of that capital. That could include reinstating the dividend, launching another large-scale buyback, pursuing disciplined growth investments, or a mix of all three.

All of that could unlock more value for shareholders as SSR Mining transforms into a cleaner, lower-risk producer with substantial financial flexibility. If gold prices remain elevated and management allocates this capital effectively, this gold stock could head much higher.

Should you buy stock in SSR Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in SSR Mining, consider this:

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.