Why Square Stock Jumped 19.4% in January

What happened

Shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) rose 19.4% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The payment-processing stock gained in the month thanks to an outpouring of favorable analyst coverage.

SQ data by YCharts

After climbing nearly 62% in 2018, Square stock posted more muted gains last year -- rising roughly 11.5% in 2019 despite posting solid business performance amid the backdrop of a 29% run for the S&P 500 index.

SQ data by YCharts

January saw multiple analysts project that Square would post stronger performance in 2020, and shares enjoyed a double-digit lift as a result.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Square stock entered January trading at roughly $62.50, and it saw a series of analyst notes published in the month that suggested significant upside. Kicking off the run, Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg published a research note on Jan. 7, upgrading his rating on Square stock from neutral to buy and increasing his 12-month price target from $70 to $75 per share. Stephens analyst Brett Huff then published a note on Jan. 10, moving his rating on Square from equal weight to overweight and hiking his price target from $71 to $78.

Berenberg analyst Tammy Qiu kept the favorable coverage streak going, publishing a note on Jan. 22 that maintained a hold rating on the stock but raising her price target from $58 to $67. Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo then initiated coverage on the stock in a note published on Jan. 23 and gave the company an outperform rating and an $84 per-share price target.

Now what

Square stock has continued to climb early in February's trading, with shares up roughly 9% in the month so far.

SQ data by YCharts

Square is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Feb. 26.Excluding the Caviar food-delivery division that was sold to DoorDash, the company is guiding for adjusted fourth-quarter sales to come in between $585 million and $595 million -- up 37% year over year at the midpoint of the target. Full-year sales (excluding Caviar) are expected to be between $4.415 billion and $4.435 billion -- up 46% year over year at the midpoint.

Square trades at roughly 85 times next year's expected earnings and 12 times expected sales.

10 stocks we like better than Square

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Square wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Square and recommends the following options: short March 2020 $70 puts on Square. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.