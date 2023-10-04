Why SQM (SQM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

SQM (SQM) ended the recent trading session at $55.04, demonstrating a +0.88% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 13.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 7.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SQM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.73, down 29.09% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.38 billion, indicating a 19.52% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.06 per share and a revenue of $9.42 billion, signifying shifts of -19.15% and -12.02%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, SQM possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SQM is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.93. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.41.

Meanwhile, SQM's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

