Why Is Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Up 18.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sprouts Farmers (SFM). Shares have added about 18.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sprouts Farmers due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Sprouts Farmers Stock Surges on Q3 Earnings Beat & Comp Sales Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market posted better-than-expected third-quarter performance and an upbeat outlook for 2024. Both top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Decent comparable sales, positive traffic trends, accelerating unit growth and robust e-commerce impacted the company's results favorably. Demand for food at home and an intensified focus on healthy living strengthened Sprouts Farmers’ overall performance.

SFM’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights

The renowned grocery retailer delivered quarterly earnings of 91 cents a share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. The bottom line increased 40% from 65 cents reported in the year-ago period.



Net sales came in at $1,945.7 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,872 million. The metric rose 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. The growth was driven by sales from the new stores and a jump in comparable store sales.



Comparable store sales increased 8.4% during the quarter under review, better than our estimate of a 4% jump. We note that e-commerce sales grew 36% and represented 14.5% of total sales in the quarter.

A Sneak Peek Into SFM’s Margins

The adjusted gross profit rose 18.2% year over year to $740.9 million in the quarter, while the adjusted gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 38.1% from the prior-year quarter. We had expected the gross margin to be 37.4% for the quarter under discussion.



Sprouts Farmers reported an adjusted operating income of $122.5 million, up from $90 million reported in the year-ago period. The adjusted operating margin expanded 100 basis points to 6.3%. We had envisioned the operating margin to be 5.5% for the quarter under discussion.



SG&A expenses increased 15.4% year over year to $580.3 million. As a percentage of net sales, the metric deleveraged 50 basis points to 29.8%. We had anticipated a deleverage of 80 basis points in SG&A expenses.

Sprouts Farmers Store Update

During the quarter, Sprouts Farmers opened nine new stores, taking the total count to 428 stores in 23 states as of Sept. 29, 2024. It now plans to open about 33 new stores in 2024, as the openings of two Florida stores are deferred to the first quarter of 2025 due to Hurricane Milton.

SFM’s Financial Health Snapshot

Sprouts Farmers ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $309.7 million, long-term debt and finance lease liabilities of roughly $7.7 million and stockholders’ equity of $1,343.5 million. During the quarter, the company repurchased 264 thousand shares for a total investment of $25 million.



Sprouts Farmers generated cash from operations of $520.4 million and spent $132 million on capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement, year to date through Sept. 29, 2024.



Management anticipates capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements) in the range of $205-$215 million for 2024.

What to Expect From Sprouts Farmers in Fiscal 2024?

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Sprouts Farmers expects comparable store sales growth between 8% and 10% and adjusted earnings in the band of 67-71 cents a share compared with 49 cents reported in the year-ago period.



Sprouts Farmers now anticipates 2024 net sales growth of 12% and comparable store sales growth of 7%, an increase from its previous forecast of 9-10% for net sales and 4-5% for comparable sales.



Sprouts Farmers guided adjusted earnings before interest and taxes between $490 million and $495 million for 2024.



While the company anticipates gross margin improvement of 100 basis points, it foresees pressure on SG&A due to new stores, strategic investments and rising e-commerce fees. Despite this, it expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $3.64 to $3.68 per share, which implies an increase from the $2.84 reported in 2023. Management had earlier predicted earnings between $3.29 and $3.37 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 24.46% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Sprouts Farmers has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Sprouts Farmers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

