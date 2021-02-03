Why Spotify's Shares Plunged 10% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of streaming music and podcast company Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) fell as much as 10% in trading on Wednesday after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 earnings. Shares came slightly off those lows but still closed the day down 8.2%.

So what

Revenue jumped 17% versus a year ago to $2.58 billion, and net loss was $125 million, or $0.79 per share on an adjusted basis, which pulls out one-time items. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.61 billion and a loss of $0.69 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Guidance is really what investors were disappointed with today, with Spotify saying it expects sales of $2.51 billion in the first quarter and a loss of $63.6 million. Analysts expected $2.69 billion of sales. For the year, revenue guidance of $11.1 billion was below analyst estimates of $11.6 billion.

Now what

Beating or missing analyst estimates can often move a stock, but Foolish investors will want to look at the long-term picture for this growth stock. Management said that advertiser spending is starting to increase again after a COVID-19-driven decline starting in the second quarter of 2020. Podcast and Ad Studio ad-supported revenue also more than doubled in the past year, and that's with only a small rollout of streaming ad insertion, which gives dynamic ads targeted to users.

Long term, the growth story is intact for Spotify, and the company is well positioned in both music and podcasts. It just isn't growing as fast as analysts expected today, and that's why shares are down.

10 stocks we like better than Spotify Technology

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Spotify Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.