Why Spotify Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) jumped on Thursday after the digital music company announced not one but two blockbuster deals. As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, Spotify's stock was up more than 12%.

So what

Kim Kardashian West is set to bring her millions of fans to Spotify. The popular reality TV star signed a deal to co-host a new podcast focused on criminal justice reform, according to The Wall Street Journal. The show, which will be co-hosted by television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, will be exclusive to Spotify's platform.

Shares of Spotify popped on Thursday after the streaming leader announced a couple of major new partnerships. Image source: Getty Images.

Spotify also struck a deal with Warner Bros. and DC that will bring a slew of popular comic book heroes to its podcasts. The partnership spans the entire DC Universe -- including iconic characters such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman -- as well as other Warner Bros. Studio series. DC and Warner Bros. will also create new characters and storylines that will debut on Spotify.

Now what

Spotify is investing heavily to bring some big-time stars -- and now, superheroes -- to its listeners. In May, Spotify agreed to pay more than $100 million to Joe Rogan to move his popular podcast exclusively to its platform.

By locking up some of the industry's biggest stars, Spotify is seeking to differentiate itself from its formidable rivals, which include the mighty Amazon.com and Apple.

10 stocks we like better than Spotify Technology

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Spotify Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Spotify Technology and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.