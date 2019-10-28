Why Spotify Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) are hitting a sweet note today thanks to a strong third-quarter earnings report. The music-streaming veteran's stock rose as much as 18.4% earlier this morning and still trades 14.2% higher as of 12:10 p.m. EDT.

So what

In the third quarter of 2019, Spotify reported earnings of $0.42 per diluted share on revenue of $2 billion. That's a 62% year-over-year increase on the bottom line on 34% stronger sales. These growth rates include a 4% currency translation tailwind, as the U.S. dollar rose that much in comparison to the euro, which is the Swedish company's reporting currency. The number of monthly average users rose 30% year over year to 248 million and premium subscribers increased by 31% to 113 million.

Spotify's strong growth rested chiefly on high interest in its premium podcast services. All of these figures landed at or above the top end of management's guidance for the third quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

CFO Barry McCarthy also chose this moment to announce his retirement from his post, effective Jan. 15, 2020. The former Netflix CFO will stay connected to Spotify as a board member, having achieved the goals of taking Spotify public and setting up a solid successor.

A CFO transition is often enough to spark a selling spree, especially in richly valued growth stocks like Spotify. The complete lack of trader panic today is a testament to Spotify's fantastic financial results.

10 stocks we like better than Spotify Technology

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Spotify Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Anders Bylund owns shares of Netflix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.