Why Spotify Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) fell 12% Wednesday after the streaming music and podcast company released its first-quarter earnings report.

So what

Spotify's revenue climbed 16% year over year to $2.6 billion. Its free cash flow, meanwhile, improved to nearly $50 million, compared to negative $25 million in the year-ago period. The gains were fueled by a 21% rise in premium subscribers, to 158 million.

Many people have turned to digital forms of entertainment while cooped up at home during the pandemic. Podcast and streaming music providers, in turn, have enjoyed increased demand for their services.

Spotify's stock price fell sharply Wednesday. Image source: Getty Images.

However, Spotify is facing intense competition from larger rivals Apple and Amazon. This likely weighed on Spotify's active user growth during the quarter. Although its monthly active users rose 24% to 356 million, this closely watched figure was below the 360 million Wall Street had expected.

Now what

Spotify also lowered its full-year forecast for active users to between 402 million and 422 million, down from a prior estimate of 407 million to 427 million. The reduced growth outlook comes despite the company's heavy content investments. Spotify reportedly paid more than $100 million to lure popular podcast host Joe Rogan into signing an exclusive deal back in May.

10 stocks we like better than Spotify Technology

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Spotify Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso owns shares of Amazon and has the following options: long January 2023 $2400.0 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920.0 calls on Amazon, long March 2023 $120.0 calls on Apple, short January 2022 $1940.0 calls on Amazon, and short March 2023 $130.0 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.