Why Sports Betting Stocks & ETF Are Booming

In 2018, the Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting. Sports betting is now legal in many states and some states have passed bills or have active bills. Most American people support the legalization of sports betting.

Goldman Sachs expects sports betting to become a $28 billion industry and iGaming or online gambling to become a $9.5 billion industry.

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ), the first and only ETF to provide exposure to this fast-growing industry, has already gathered about $125 million in assets. Penn National Gaming (PENN) and DraftKings (DKNG) are among its top holdings

BETZ, which is up about 33% since its launch in June, charges 0.75% annually in fees.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.