Why Spirit Airlines Stock Plummeted 65% This Week

Shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) have fallen 64.7% this week as of 11:50 a.m. ET Thursday after a federal judge blocked its long-awaited merger with JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) on antitrust grounds.

The JetBlue-Spirit merger is no more...for now

In a ruling published Tuesday, Boston-based U.S. District Judge William Young struck down the proposed merger. While Young said that the deal would result in "stronger competitive pressure" on larger airlines, he also agreed with a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit filed in March that asserted the acquisition would result in higher fares for many airline passengers.

"JetBlue plans to convert Spirit's planes to the JetBlue layout and charge JetBlue's higher average fares to its customers," Young wrote. "The elimination of Spirit would harm cost-conscious travelers who rely on Spirit's low fares."

In a letter to employees on Tuesday, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes insisted his company would be fine in any case.



"If we need to move forward without Spirit, we will invigorate our stand-alone organic plan, continuing to fight for more market share and win customers from the big airlines," Hayes said

What's next for Spirit Airlines investors?

Keep in mind the merger isn't entirely done yet: The judge left the door open for the two airlines to appeal if they choose, saying he's only blocking the merger "as it currently stands."



In a joint statement, the airlines said they disagree with the ruling and are evaluating their next steps.

If JetBlue and Spirit don't appeal the decision, however, it seems Spirit will be in a much more difficult position considering it has historically struggled to achieve sustained profitability as a stand-alone business.

It's unclear whether its future involves finding another suitor or -- in a worst-case scenario -- ultimately filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring. But it's hard to blame skittish investors for not sticking around to find out.

Should you invest $1,000 in Spirit Airlines right now?

Before you buy stock in Spirit Airlines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Spirit Airlines wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2024

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.