Markets
TRNE

Why SPAC Trine Acquisition Stock Popped 13%

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Trine Acquisition Corp (NYSE: TRNE), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, surged in early trading Wednesday and are now up 13.2% at 1 p.m. EDT after the company announced that it will purchase and take public additive manufacturer Desktop Metal in a reverse merger IPO.

So what

Trine explained that Desktop Metal "is a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, offering the fastest metal 3D printing technology in the market, up to 100x the speed of legacy technologies." 

3D printer

Image source: Getty Images.

Ford (NYSE: F) seems to agree. In 2018, the Michigan automaker invested $65 million of its own money in Desktop Metal, joining a list of prior investors in the company that included everyone from BMW to GE and Google -- and additive-manufacturing pioneer Stratasys, as well. All of these strategic investors, by the way, will be retaining their stakes in the company (which will add up to 74% ownership) as Desktop Metal joins the public markets under ticker symbol DM on the New York Stock Exchange

As for Trine, it will be investing $300 million of its own cash in Desktop Metal, and organizing a further $275 million in investments via a private investment in public equity, or "PIPE" sale of shares at $10 apiece.

Now what

When all is said and done, Trine says that between its and others' investments, Desktop Metal will carry "an estimated post-transaction equity value of up to $2.5 billion" once the reverse merger takes effect and the company begins trading on the NYSE in Q4 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Trine Acquisition
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Trine Acquisition wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRNE F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular