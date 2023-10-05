Why SP Plus Stock Skyrocketed 42% This Week

What happened

Shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) are up 42% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the mobility solutions company agreed to be acquired by privately held computer-vision company Metropolis.

So what

In a press release Thursday morning, SP Plus announced it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Metropolis will acquire SP Plus for $54 per share in cash, a roughly 52% premium from yesterday's close and a 28% premium from the stock's 52-week high. The deal assigns SP Plus an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion.

"While our technology offerings are successfully fulfilling client and market demand, with increased investment, we see the opportunity to accelerate the technology roadmap for the benefit of our clients and their customers," CEO Marc Baumann said. "Combining with Metropolis will advance the pace of technology deployment, which will allow us to do more for existing clients and add new ones as we provide additional high-quality, cutting-edge client and consumer experiences."

Now what

Metropolis has obtained commitments for equity and debt financing totaling $1.7 billion, including $1.05 billion in Series C preferred stock financing and $650 million of debt financing, led by venture capital firms Eldridge and Metropolis investor 3L Capital.

The deal is still subject to regulatory approval and the OK from SP Plus stockholders. But if all goes as planned, it should close sometime in 2024, at which time SP Plus will no longer be publicly traded.

With shares currently trading at a modest 5% discount to the agreed acquisition price -- and assuming that you don't need to wait longer to qualify for lower long-term capital gains taxes on your profits -- I think most SP Plus shareholders would do well to sell now and put their money to work in another promising stock.

10 stocks we like better than SP Plus

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SP Plus wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.