News & Insights

Markets
SPGI

Why S&P Global Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday

July 27, 2023 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Weak growth in its latest reported quarter drove down the share price of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) on Thursday. The financial information specialist saw its stock lose more than 7% of its value, following the publication of second-quarter results that highlighted relatively uninspiring fundamentals. That decline was far more pronounced than the 0.6% slump of the company's own S&P 500 index.

So what

S&P Global's second quarter saw the company earn just over $3.1 billion in revenue, which was 2% higher on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income came in at $996 million, or $3.12 per share, against the year-ago profit of $955 million.

Those figures were generally in line with analyst estimates; these anticipated $3.05 billion in revenue for the quarter, and $3.12 for adjusted, per-share net income.

Across the board, S&P Global's growth was generally unimpressive. Of its four revenue sources, the largest, market intelligence, could only muster a 5% revenue increase for the period to nearly $1.08 billion. One bright spot was the mobility division -- this recorded a 10% rise, although it's still a relatively small operation with $369 million in revenue in the second quarter.

Now what

For the entirety of 2023, S&P Global is guiding for 4% to 6% growth in adjusted revenue, putting the total at $11.6 billion to $11.9 billion. Per-share adjusted earnings are forecast to be $12.35 to $12.55. The full-year 2022 earnings-per-adjusted-share figure was $11.19. The company added that it anticipates spending roughly $140 million on capital expenditures in total this year.

10 stocks we like better than S&P Global
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and S&P Global wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPGI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.