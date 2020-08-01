Why S&P 500 Index Funds Are a Retiree's Dream Investment

As you're investing for retirement, you have seemingly endless options when it comes to where to put your money. There are countless stocks as well as a plethora of mutual funds to choose from, and all those choices can be daunting.

Fortunately, it may be easier than you think to choose the best stocks for retirement. S&P 500 index funds are among the safest and most reliable investments out there, but they can still pack a punch and help you build a robust retirement fund.

What is an S&P 500 index fund?

An index fund is a collection of securities that tracks an index, such as the S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial Average. An S&P 500 index fund tracks the performance of the companies within the S&P 500. You can't invest in the S&P 500 itself, but by investing in an index fund that mimics the index, your investments will follow its performance.

One of the main advantages of this type of investment is that it's incredibly easy to diversify your portfolio. The S&P 500 includes hundreds of the largest organizations in the country, and these companies span various industries from tech to agriculture to energy to healthcare.

By investing in a single S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in hundreds of diverse stocks at once, which significantly limits your risk. Because most of the companies in the S&P 500 are large corporations that have a proven track record of success, there's a good chance those stocks will perform well over the long run. Even if a few of those companies falter, it won't drag your entire portfolio down because your investments are so diversified.

The other advantage of S&P 500 index funds is that they're more likely to bounce back after a stock market downturn. Because it includes so many large companies across multiple sectors, the S&P 500 itself is a good representation of the market as a whole. So if the market takes a turn for the worse, the S&P 500 -- and your index fund -- will drop along with it. However, the market always bounces back from its downturns, meaning your index funds will recover as well.

For those who are saving for retirement, an S&P 500 index fund can be a powerful investment. By limiting your risk and protecting your investments as much as possible from market downturns, you're giving yourself the best shot at having enough savings to retire comfortably.

When an S&P 500 index fund may not be the best investment

There's no one-size-fits-all option when it comes to investing, so S&P 500 index funds won't be right for everyone. If you prefer to take a more hands-on approach to investing, you may opt to invest in individual stocks instead.

S&P 500 index funds are, by definition, average. They simply follow the market, so while you will likely see significant long-term gains if you invest consistently, you won't see explosive gains overnight. If the slow-but-steady approach isn't your cup of tea, investing in individual stocks may be the way to go. Of course, this approach often carries more risk, because you're putting your eggs into fewer baskets. It also requires more research on your part, because you'll need to ensure you're investing in solid companies that will perform well over the long run.

If you're up for the challenge, investing in individual stocks can potentially be a lucrative endeavor. But if you'd rather let the investment itself do most of the work for you, an S&P 500 index fund may be the best option.

