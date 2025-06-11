Why Is Southwest Gas (SWX) Up 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Southwest Gas (SWX). Shares have added about 6.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Southwest Gas due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -9.72% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Southwest Gas has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Southwest Gas has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Southwest Gas is part of the Zacks Utility - Gas Distribution industry. Over the past month, ONE Gas (OGS), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1.7%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

ONE Gas reported revenues of $935.19 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +23.3%. EPS of $1.98 for the same period compares with $1.75 a year ago.

ONE Gas is expected to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2.3%.

ONE Gas has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

