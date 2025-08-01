Why Southwest Airlines Stock Dived by Nearly 4% on Friday

Key Points The company has a new chair of its board of directors.

The activist investor agitating for change praised the outgoing leader.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) announced a sudden change in its corporate governance, and that shift rattled some investors. The airline's stock price took an almost 4% hit on Friday during a session when the S&P 500 index closed down a relatively modest 1.6%.

New day, new chair

Just after market close on Thursday, Southwest announced that Rakesh Gangwal had resigned from his position as chair of the company's board of directors. The move was effective on Friday. Board member Doug Brooks was tapped to replace him. Gangwal will continue to serve as a director at the airline.

Southwest said that Gangwal cited "increased time commitments unrelated to the airline" as the reason for his move.

Additionally, the company announced it had formed a fleet oversight committee, which is to be headed by Gangwal. This body will be responsible for monitoring Southwest's aircraft-acquisition activities. In addition to this duty, Gangwal is continuing to serve on the finance, and nominating and corporate governance committees.

Clipped wings

Battered by assertive moves into the discount flight space made by rivals, Southwest has had its struggles in recent years, and the stock is not as popular as it once was. Activist investment firm Elliott Management bought a stake in the airline in mid-2024 and has been agitating for changes in the board and managerial composition, plus corporate strategy, since then.

It's unclear whether this pressure was a factor in Gangwal's resignation.

Elliott issued a press release on the matter after it was disclosed, thanking the outgoing chair for his service. The activist said it was still "confident in Southwest's trajectory and we look forward to continuing our constructive engagement as the company executes its plan to drive long-term value."

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.