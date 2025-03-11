Why Southwest Airlines Is Flying High Today

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) is making a number of moves designed to boost profitability, including abandoning its decades-long practice of not charging for checked bags.

Investors cheered the news, sending Southwest shares up 16% at the open and up 8% as of 10 a.m. Eastern.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Reversing course on bags

Southwest has always positioned itself as an outsider in the cutthroat airline industry, building its business by flying to underserved airports and offering customer-friendly policies that other airlines didn't match.

But as the airline has grown, it has found outperformance harder, and last year the company came under pressure from an activist investor. Southwest has responded with several policy changes designed to improve financial results, including initiatives announced Tuesday.

Southwest said it will offer free checking of bags only to upper tiers of its frequent-flier program, those who purchased business-class tickets, and those who have a Southwest credit card. The airline is also changing the way its frequent-flier program works, and said it will begin listing flights through online travel agencies.

"We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future customer needs, attract new customer segments we don't compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect," CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement.

Is Southwest Airlines a buy?

The move is not without risk, since Southwest for years has built its marketing campaign around its free-bags policy. At a September investor day, Jordan and other execs called the bags-fly-free policy "the most important feature" differentiating Southwest from rivals.

They also said that while charging for bags would add about $1.5 billion in annual revenue, it could cost the airline as much as $1.8 billion in lost business.

There are also macro headwinds on the horizon. Southwest warned that first-quarter revenue was likely to come in below previous guidance. Other carriers, including Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), have also recently warned of slowing demand.

The latest moves were likely inevitable, but they are not without risk. Given all the uncertainty surrounding Southwest in particular and airlines in general right now, investors would be wise not to buy into this rally.

Should you invest $1,000 in Southwest Airlines right now?

Before you buy stock in Southwest Airlines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Southwest Airlines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $655,630!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.