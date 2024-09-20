Why Southern Copper (SCCO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the latest trading day at $103.60, indicating a -1.23% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

The miner's shares have seen an increase of 3.14% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Southern Copper is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.81 billion, up 12.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $11.59 billion, signifying shifts of +37.94% and +17.09%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Southern Copper. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. Southern Copper presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Southern Copper is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.55 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

