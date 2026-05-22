Why SoundHound's Pipeline Growth Matters for the SOUN Stock

SoundHound AI SOUN is strengthening its position in the fast-growing conversational and agentic AI market, and its rapidly expanding pipeline could become a major long-term growth driver for the stock. The company’s first-quarter 2026 results highlighted accelerating enterprise demand across automotive, restaurants, healthcare, financial services and telecom markets.



Pipeline growth matters because it reflects future revenue visibility and expanding customer adoption. SoundHound reported first-quarter revenues of $44.2 million, up 52% year over year, while its core automotive and IoT AI business surged 88% excluding acquisitions. Management also emphasized “massive pipeline” growth across several verticals during the earnings call.



Importantly, the company is seeing traction with large enterprise customers. During the quarter, SoundHound signed new deals with major banks, insurers, utilities, healthcare providers and automotive manufacturers. It also expanded relationships with several existing customers, including a Fortune 100 insurance company and global technology firms.



Another major catalyst is the planned acquisition of LivePerson. The deal is expected to significantly expand SoundHound’s enterprise footprint, adding hundreds of long-tenured customer relationships and strengthening its omnichannel AI capabilities across voice, chat and messaging. Management believes the combined business could eventually unlock a $500 million revenue opportunity from the existing customer base alone.



Meanwhile, the launch of OASYS, SoundHound’s self-learning agentic AI platform, could further accelerate pipeline conversion by reducing deployment times and improving customer ROI.



Although SOUN stock remains volatile and profitability challenges persist, expanding enterprise adoption and a growing pipeline suggest SoundHound is building a stronger long-term AI platform business.

SOUN’s Competition in Conversational AI Remains Intense

SoundHound faces intense competition from larger and more established conversational AI players like Microsoft MSFT and Cerence CRNC.



Microsoft continues to strengthen its enterprise AI ecosystem through Azure AI, Copilot and Nuance Communications, giving it deep reach across healthcare, customer service and enterprise workflow automation markets. Microsoft also benefits from massive enterprise relationships and financial resources, making it a formidable rival in large-scale AI deployments.



Cerence remains another important competitor, particularly in automotive voice AI. Cerence has longstanding relationships with global automakers and continues expanding its generative AI and in-car assistant capabilities. Cerence’s strong automotive presence directly overlaps with SoundHound’s growing vehicle and voice commerce ambitions.



However, SoundHound differentiates itself through its expanding omnichannel AI platform, OASYS, and its growing enterprise pipeline across restaurants, financial services and retail. Unlike Microsoft and Cerence, SoundHound is increasingly positioning itself as a specialized pure-play voice and agentic AI company focused on highly customized enterprise conversational experiences.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound shares have lost 16.5% year to date, but performed better than the industry, as shown below:

SOUN’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 14.13, above the industry’s average of 11.86.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has widened to 11 cents from 9 cents, although the expected loss remains narrower than the previous year’s loss of 13 cents.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN’s Zacks Rank

SOUN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.