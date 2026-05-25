Why SoundHound's Oasys Platform Could Be a Game Changer for Its Business

Key Points

SoundHound's Oasys platform can quickly create conversational agents that improve over time.

The conversational agents can provide assistance in many types of businesses.

SoundHound's growth is promising, but investors may be concerned about its ongoing losses.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has struggled to convince investors it's a top growth stock to own. Despite some strong top-line growth, the stock has declined by 18% so far this year, and it's down more than 63% from its 52-week high of $22.17.

The voice artificial intelligence (AI) company, however, is optimistic that its growth can continue to accelerate, potentially winning over investors down the road. An underrated opportunity for the business may be to focus on creating AI agents through its Oasys platform. Here's why that could be a potential game changer for the tech stock.

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Why the Oasys platform could be key to SoundHound's future growth

SoundHound recently introduced its Oasys platform, which it says is "the world's first self-learning orchestrated agentic AI platform where AI builds AI." Its customers can tell Oasys what they need, whether it's an order-tracking agent or one to help with customer inquiries, and Oasys will create conversational agents for that. In addition to that, the agents will also improve automatically, by themselves.

There are multiple possible use cases for this, including handling customer queries in a call center, supporting employees with sales, and handling drive-thru orders. The platform also offers "channel diversity," which is what separates it from others; the AI agents can be deployed in social media, web chats, kiosks, phone, text, and through other channels. With agentic AI gaining popularity, Oasys could see strong demand in future quarters.

SoundHound's business continues to grow, but profitability is less of a certainty

SoundHound has been growing its business rapidly in recent years, largely through acquisitions. During the first three months of 2026, revenue was up by 52%, totaling $44.2 billion. For the full year, the company projects its top line to come within a range of $225 million and $260 million, which translates into a growth rate of about 44% at the midpoint.

The big challenge, however, may be in getting to breakeven, as the company has incurred an operating loss totaling $200.5 million over the trailing 12 months, which is more than the revenue it generated during that stretch ($184 million). While the company does possess some exciting growth potential, it comes with risks as well.

At a market cap of just $3.5 billion, SoundHound's business is fairly modest in size when compared to other, larger AI stocks. If it's able to grow while also showing evidence that it can get out of the red, it could have significant upside. If you're comfortable with the risk, you may want to take a small position in the stock. Otherwise, you may be better off taking a wait-and-see approach with SoundHound, as it may continue to be a volatile investment.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.