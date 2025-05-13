Why SoundHound’s Growth and Zero Debt Are a Bullish Signal

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:SOUN]

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a buy in 2025 because of the value opportunity it presents. Although the company faces headwinds and criticisms, it is building leverage with its advanced voice-centric agentic AI services.

Critical details include the acquisition of Amelia and expansion into new verticals.

Amelia is a platform enabling developers to create business and industry-specific agentic-AI applications, expanding Soundhound’s capabilities and opportunities for cross-sells and upsells.

Regarding new verticals, the Q1 results include numerous updates on new and expanded business with critical advances in automotive, hospitality, healthcare, and retail.

Soundhound AI Accelerates Hypergrowth in Q1 2205

Soundhound AI is still a small business with revenue of less than $30 million in FQ1, slightly short of consensus, but it is growing at a hyper pace and accelerating. The Q1 revenue is up more than 150% compared to the prior year, accelerating from just over 100% in Q4 2025 and about 80% in Q3, driven by client wins and improving diversification.

The company now boasts no client representing more than 10% of revenue, and the figure is likely to fall in the coming quarters. Client wins in 2024 and early 2025 include a nationwide pizza chain which, along with ongoing business with names like Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), provides validation, exposure, and increasing consumer recognition.

The company’s guidance is favorable and aligns with the outlook for accelerated hypergrowth. Soundhound reaffirmed its previous forecast, estimating $167 million in revenue at the mid-point range, about 100% YOY growth compared to F2024, and outperformance is likely.

Margin is the only area of concern for this tech stock, but it is a factor that is improving with time. The company’s adjusted losses are narrowing, and profits are expected within the next two to three years. As it is, the company is sufficiently capitalized to continue for about 10 quarters at the Q1 burn rate and may not need to raise additional capital.

Soundhound’s No-Debt Balance Sheet Comes at a Price

Soundhound’s balance sheet is in good shape—but it came at a price. The company maintained its no-debt position and cash balance via dilutive actions that increased the share count by 45% over the past year. However, the lack of debt mitigates the dilution, leaving cash flow unencumbered, increasing the potential for future capital returns, including share repurchases.

Assuming the company can reach profitability within the prescribed time frame, it could begin repurchasing shares before the end of the decade and rebuilding shareholder leverage.

Investors should be aware of short interest. The lack of profits and dilutive actions led short sellers to pile into this name, driving their interest to over 40% at the peak. The shorts have been covering since January 2025, but interest was still elevated at 33% in late April, likely in play following the Q1 report. The report was not robust, but the 20% price increase suggests short-covering is a factor in the action.

Analysts Bring Soundhound Price Targets Back to Reality

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:SOUN]

Following the guidance update, HC Wainwright and Wedbush analysts cut lofty price targets for Soundhound. The cuts present a headwind for the market and a carrot, with the pairs’ low predicting a 50% upside for this market and their average a gain of 65%.

The question is how long it will take for the market to establish an uptrend, and it may not be long. This market is amid a technical reversal and poised to move higher before the end of the quarter.

The risk is that the reversal won’t get far; the critical resistance target is near $11.90 and potentially strong due to factors such as the price gap preceding it.

Soundhound stock could remain rangebound at current levels in that scenario until a stronger catalyst emerges.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.