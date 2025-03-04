Why SoundHound Stock Is Sinking Today

Shares of SoundHound (NASDAQ: SOUN) are trading lower on Tuesday. The company's stock had lost 12.2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET, but had been down as much as 13.6% earlier in the day. This comes as the S&P 500 had slipped 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite had lost 1.6%.

The company, which develops artificial intelligence-powered voice solutions, delayed the filing of its annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and this upset investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

SoundHound will delay its 10-K

The company said in an SEC filing today that it would not be able to meet the deadline to file the required report, citing increased complexity due to its acquisitions of two companies last year. This comes just a year after the company revealed it had identified "material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting." The company says these continue to exist.

Investors don't take kindly to missteps of this kind and the stock was hit hard on Tuesday.

Strong revenue growth, but a growing loss

Despite the filing delay, SoundHound reported earnings just days ago, showing strong sales growth for its Q4. The company delivered $34.5 million in revenue, up 101% year over year, and raised guidance for 2025, projecting $157 million to $177 million by year-end.

Despite the top-line growth, SoundHound's net losses are getting larger. For the full year, the company's net loss was $351.1 million, 283% more than in 2023. Given the company is still in its early days, the growing losses can be forgiven in light of its major sales growth and the apparent demand for its AI solutions.

SoundHound said it expects to file its 10-K no later than March 18.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,020!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.