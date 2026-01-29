Why SoundHound AI's Five Guys Renewal Matters Beyond Restaurants

SoundHound AI’s SOUN expanded partnership with Five Guys is more than a routine customer renewal — it is a tangible proof point that the company’s voice AI platform is working at scale in demanding, real-world environments. Five Guys has already processed well over a million AI-powered customer interactions using SoundHound’s technology, validating its ability to handle complex menus, natural speech and peak-hour volumes without degrading accuracy or speed.



The significance lies in what this says about enterprise-grade reliability. Restaurants are among the toughest verticals for voice automation due to high order complexity, background noise and zero tolerance for errors. A renewal from a global brand signals that SoundHound’s solution has moved beyond pilot economics into mission-critical deployment — a hurdle many AI vendors fail to clear.



More importantly, the Five Guys renewal reinforces SoundHound’s land-and-expand model highlighted in its recent quarterly update. Management emphasized that restaurants are one of its most mature verticals, often serving as a launchpad for additional products such as Employee Assist and Voice Insights, which deepen customer relationships and increase recurring revenue per location. This same expansion logic is now being applied across other industries, including retail, healthcare, financial services and energy.



The partnership also supports SoundHound’s broader strategy of building a neutral, independent voice AI platform that enterprises can deploy without surrendering brand control or customer data — a theme emphasized in its investor presentation. As enterprises increasingly prioritize automation that delivers measurable ROI, the Five Guys renewal stands as a case study for how SoundHound’s technology can scale across sectors well beyond restaurants, strengthening its long-term growth narrative.

Peer Competitive Landscape: Beyond Restaurants

In evaluating SoundHound AI’s opportunity beyond restaurants, two competitors often discussed by investors are Nuance Communications, a Microsoft MSFT subsidiary, and Veritone VERI. Nuance Communications has long been a leader in voice recognition and conversational AI, especially in healthcare and enterprise solutions; its deep integration with clinical workflows gives it an edge in complex, regulated environments. Veritone, on the other hand, focuses on AI-driven media and analytics across sectors, with its aiWARE platform enabling audio, video, and data intelligence.



For SoundHound, the Five Guys renewal underscores a differentiator versus Nuance Communications: a neutral, brand-controlled voice platform that enterprises can customize at scale. While Nuance Communications excels in sector-specific deployments, SoundHound’s model promises broader horizontal applicability. Compared to Veritone, which is more analytics-centric, SoundHound’s real-time voice automation highlights execution in live customer interactions. Importantly, Veritone’s strength in media intelligence does not directly translate to the real-world conversational commerce use case that SoundHound is proving out with large operational partners.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

SoundHound shares have lost 5.9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s 11.1% decline. SOUN stock has lagged the broader Computer and Technology sector, as shown below.

SOUN's Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio, SOUN is trading at 17.25, up from the industry’s 15.47.

SOUN's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOUN’s 2026 loss per share has widened to 6 cents from 5 cents. Yet, the estimated figure indicates an improvement from the year-ago estimated loss of 15 cents per share.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.