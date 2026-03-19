Why SoundHound AI Stock Took it on the Chin Today

Key Points

He's being replaced on an interim basis by a veteran company hand.

Specifically, this is co-founder and original CFO James Horn.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

Audio-focused artificial intelligence (AI) model developer SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) wasn't producing a good sensation in investor ears on Thursday. News of a major change in the company's C-Suite prompted them to sell the stock, and it ended the day down nearly 7%.

Heading toward the out door

Just after market close on Wednesday, SoundHound AI announced that CFO Nitesh Sharan is stepping down from his position and leaving the company. The move, effective Friday, April 3, is due to Sharan taking up what SoundHound AI describes as "a leadership role at a company in the quantum computing space." It did not get more specific.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Sharan is to be replaced on an interim basis by co-founder and current chief product officer James Horn. Not coincidentally, Horn served as SoundHound AI's first CFO, beginning in 2005.

The company added that it has launched a process to find Sharan's permanent replacement.

Top-level transitions are always hard

In the press release announcing the transition, SoundHound AI quoted CEO and co-founder Keyvan Mohajer as saying that Sharan's "many contributions position us for another year of robust growth with a solid balance sheet and strong financial foundation."

That may be true, but investors become concerned anytime a relatively long-serving top executive -- Sharan began his tenure at SoundHound AI in September 2021 -- departs from a business. If I were a shareholder, I wouldn't necessarily assume this means there are serious problems at the company, but it's worth keeping a sharper eye on its headlines over the next few months just in case.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $510,710!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,949!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 19, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.