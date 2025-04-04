Why SoundHound AI Stock Is Plummeting Today

Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) are plunging on Friday. The voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology company's stock lost 14.5% as of 1:50 p.m. ET and was down as much as 18.7% earlier in the day. The steep decline comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both lost nearly 5%.

Already seeing pressure from President Donald Trump's tariffs, the company faces a class action lawsuit from investors alleging it made misleading statements about its accounting practices.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Investor lawsuit filed

The law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders on Thursday claiming issues with the company's accounting practices. Specifically, the suit alleges that SoundHound failed to fully disclose the issues with its financial reporting.

According to the lawsuit, SoundHound allegedly gave investors the impression that it had resolved weaknesses in its internal financial controls when it had not. Adding fuel to the fire, this morning the company said it could not file its 2024 financial report on time because of the complexity surrounding recent acquisitions.

At the same time, the company's stock is caught up in the escalating trade war hitting the whole market. Trump's announcement of significant tariffs on nearly all of U.S. trading partners was met quickly with retaliatory tariffs, including a 34% levy from China.

There's still a lot to prove for SoundHound

SoundHound rocketed to fame after AI giant Nvidia took a significant stake in the company. To the dismay of investors, Nvidia exited the position months ago and SoundHound's stock has struggled since. The company's technology is impressive and it has managed to partner with key players that lend credibility to the growing business, but AI is still in its relative infancy and SoundHound's position is by no means safe. I would hold off on investing further in SoundHound.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,941!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.